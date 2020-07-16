Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $273,000 in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of PPL by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra cut their target price on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

