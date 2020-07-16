Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average of $160.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

