Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $332,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 56,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

