Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $260,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,384 shares of company stock worth $199,225,900 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

