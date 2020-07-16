Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,730,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

