Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $231,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Compass Point increased their price objective on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

