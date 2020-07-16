Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,970,000 after acquiring an additional 885,564 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.13.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $263.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.09. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

