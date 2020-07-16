Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 45,797 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,797 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 44,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

