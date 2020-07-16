Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.73.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

