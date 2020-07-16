Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.