Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 231 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,982,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

CL opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

