Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYBT shares. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $820.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.37%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Paul J. Bickel III acquired 12,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 151,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,539 shares of company stock worth $384,117. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.