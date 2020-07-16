Steven E. Creviston Sells 2,000 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,786.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qorvo stock opened at $112.84 on Thursday. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,617.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

