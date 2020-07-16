Steven Cakebread Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,638 shares in the company, valued at $571,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $173,600.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $160,800.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $152,500.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 90,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00.

YEXT stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth $171,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth $36,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Yext by 5.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yext by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,924 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 53.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

