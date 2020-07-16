Sterling Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,263 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.09.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

