Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $375.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average of $143.87. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

