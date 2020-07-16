Steris (NYSE:STE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris (NYSE:STE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $158.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STERIS saw solid revenue growth in the fiscal 2020 fourth-quarter across each of its operating segments despite the pandemic. Contributions from higher consumer demand and a wider products and services portfolio are encouraging. Expansion in both margins is also promising. Rise in free cash flow despite increased capital spending instills optimism. Its fourth-quarter show was impressive. Yet, a fall in outsourced reprocessing business due to fall in procedures due to COVID-19 is concerning. Healthcare Products, mainly endoscopy products, faced the immediate impact of revenue loss. Fall in nonessential procedures across America also impacted the top line. Stiff competitive landscape, unstable global macroeconomy and customer consolidation are other headwinds. The company has been underperforming its industry for the past six months.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.00.

STE stock opened at $153.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.78. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.83 and a 200-day moving average of $151.32.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steris will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,591,000 after acquiring an additional 161,410 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steris by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Steris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after acquiring an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Steris by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,303,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,095,000 after buying an additional 449,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

