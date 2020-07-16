Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) Major Shareholder Paul J. Isaac Sells 16,514 Shares

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $72,331.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Stereotaxis Inc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 10,033.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 860.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

STXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

