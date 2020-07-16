Stephens Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of NEOG opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. Neogen has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $80.48.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at $666,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 19,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,280,805.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Neogen by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,252,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Neogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 992,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

