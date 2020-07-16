Stephens Increases Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $15.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

