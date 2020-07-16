Stephen Kenwood Sells 5,200 Shares of Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY) Stock

Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY) Senior Officer Stephen Kenwood sold 5,200 shares of Ely Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$10,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,247,747.45.

Stephen Kenwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 3rd, Stephen Kenwood sold 4,800 shares of Ely Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$9,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Stephen Kenwood sold 16,000 shares of Ely Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.88, for a total transaction of C$30,080.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Stephen Kenwood sold 30,000 shares of Ely Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total transaction of C$53,460.00.

Shares of CVE:ELY opened at C$1.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.89. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.00 million and a P/E ratio of -63.21.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 31 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.

