Stephen J. Pace Sells 50,000 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,155,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 266,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,486,099.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DT stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion and a PE ratio of -26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.97.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

