Stephanie L. Schaeffer Sells 4,342 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PAYX stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,992,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

