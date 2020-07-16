Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 20,457 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,507.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 453,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $65,618,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.61. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.73.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

