Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,444.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,362.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,038.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,555.61.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

