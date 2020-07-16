Stantec (TSE:STN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Stantec from C$44.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.45.

TSE STN opened at C$42.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.66. Stantec has a one year low of C$26.67 and a one year high of C$44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.4305738 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.69, for a total transaction of C$104,219.50. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 40,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.01, for a total value of C$1,720,332.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$6,698,628.74. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $1,907,239 in the last 90 days.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

