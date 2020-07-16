Stantec (NYSE:STN) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Stantec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $31.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.13. Stantec has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stantec by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Stantec by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Stantec by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.