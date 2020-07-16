Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.40. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stantec in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

NYSE:STN opened at $31.27 on Monday. Stantec has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 433,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

