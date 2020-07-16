Stanley J. Meresman Sells 6,000 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $519,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $871,712.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.27 and a beta of 0.61. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
