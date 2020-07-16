Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.11) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STAN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 480 ($5.91) in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 384 ($4.73) target price (down from GBX 390 ($4.80)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 557.93 ($6.87).

STAN opened at GBX 446.30 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 4.27 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 740.80 ($9.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 511.80.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £11,500.90 ($14,153.21). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.81), for a total transaction of £64,397.70 ($79,248.95).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

