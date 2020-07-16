Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 690 ($8.49) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 730 ($8.98).
Several other analysts have also weighed in on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Standard Chartered to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 438 ($5.39) to GBX 575 ($7.08) in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.05) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 384 ($4.73) price objective (down from GBX 390 ($4.80)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 557.93 ($6.87).
Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 445.10 ($5.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 368.40 ($4.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 423.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 513.19.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.
See Also: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.