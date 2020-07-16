Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 690 ($8.49) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 730 ($8.98).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Standard Chartered to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 438 ($5.39) to GBX 575 ($7.08) in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.05) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 384 ($4.73) price objective (down from GBX 390 ($4.80)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 557.93 ($6.87).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 445.10 ($5.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 368.40 ($4.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 423.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 513.19.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.81), for a total transaction of £64,397.70 ($79,248.95). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 2,447 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500.90 ($14,153.21).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.