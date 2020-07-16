SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

