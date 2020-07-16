Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $258.01 and last traded at $261.19, approximately 2,829,663 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,113,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.24.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spotify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.04.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.65 and a beta of 1.65.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify by 199.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Spotify by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Spotify by 7.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 20.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.
