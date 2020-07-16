Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $258.01 and last traded at $261.19, approximately 2,829,663 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,113,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spotify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.04.

Get Spotify alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify by 199.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Spotify by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Spotify by 7.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 20.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.