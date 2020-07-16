Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $357.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Spotify in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.31.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $262.80 on Tuesday. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $285.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of -170.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.82.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Spotify by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,666,000 after buying an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

