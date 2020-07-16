Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $204.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $189.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 17th. CSFB raised their price objective on Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.04.

NYSE SPOT opened at $262.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.38. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $285.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,099,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 312.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

