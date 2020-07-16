Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Down 6.3%

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $197.28 and last traded at $198.00, 2,248,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,024,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,006,078.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,907,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,908,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,033 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Splunk by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,632 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

