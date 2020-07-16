Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Given New GBX 325 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 325 ($4.00) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 173 ($2.13) to GBX 187 ($2.30) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 229.63 ($2.83).

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 250.50 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 242.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.32. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 146.81 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 270.50 ($3.33).

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 131,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.89), for a total value of £309,657.15 ($381,069.59). Insiders acquired a total of 155 shares of company stock worth $37,902 over the last quarter.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

