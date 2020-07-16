Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 9,900 ($121.83) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 9,200 ($113.22). UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,770 ($95.62) to GBX 8,110 ($99.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,400 ($91.07) to GBX 7,200 ($88.60) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($102.14) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($104.60) to £100 ($123.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,600 ($93.53) to GBX 7,960 ($97.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,510.77 ($104.74).

Shares of SPX stock opened at £103.20 ($127.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,916.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,104.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 7,220 ($88.85) and a 1 year high of £102.10 ($125.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

