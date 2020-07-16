Spiking (SPIKE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Spiking token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $1.05 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

