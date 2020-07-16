Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $5.28. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 16,787 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.19% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

