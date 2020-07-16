Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $5.28. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 16,787 shares.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.
About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)
Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.
