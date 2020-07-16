Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16, 1,000,778 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,731,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

The stock has a market cap of $368.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $50,631.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,073 shares of company stock valued at $149,726. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94,436 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

