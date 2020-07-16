SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.77

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 1736500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

