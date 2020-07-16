SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 582,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 71,516 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 88,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.