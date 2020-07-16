Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5,946.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

