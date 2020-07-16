SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives $8.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOUHY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.10. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

