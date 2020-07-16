Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) PT Set at C$0.32 by Fundamental Research

Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) has been assigned a C$0.32 price objective by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.86% from the company’s current price.

Sonoro Metals stock opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Sonoro Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

Get Sonoro Metals alerts:

Sonoro Metals Company Profile

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.