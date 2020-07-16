Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) PT Set at C$0.32 by Fundamental Research

Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) has been assigned a C$0.32 price objective by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.86% from the company’s current price.
Sonoro Metals stock opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Sonoro Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.
Sonoro Metals Company Profile
Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.