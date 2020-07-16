Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Somero Enterprises stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 million and a P/E ratio of 6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.01. Somero Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 307.92 ($3.79).

About Somero Enterprises

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

