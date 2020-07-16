SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.57

Headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted SoftBank Group’s score:

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Shares of SoftBank Group stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.50. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

SFTBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.