SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.57

Headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
These are some of the headlines that may have impacted SoftBank Group’s score:
- LAPPIN: Sorry you missed Amazon? Softbank has outpaced it (heraldtribune.com)
- Uber Holds Talks for Investment in Freight Unit (finance.yahoo.com)
- Exclusive: Arm raises prices on chip technology for some customers, sources say (finance.yahoo.com)
- Rare earths miner MP Materials to go public in $1.5 bln SPAC deal (finance.yahoo.com)
- Exclusive: Arm raises prices on chip technology for some customers – sources (finance.yahoo.com)
Shares of SoftBank Group stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.50. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.
