Snovian.Space (SNOV) Price Down 72.3% Over Last 7 Days

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded down 72.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Snovian.Space token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $222,291.06 and $12.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Snovian.Space alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.11 or 0.04974352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002832 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033324 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 368,329,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,187,941 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snovian.Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovian.Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.