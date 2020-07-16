SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $8.86

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.86. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 101,897 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.66.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $10,666,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,480,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10,028.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,838,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 1,819,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 499.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 357.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

